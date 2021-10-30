Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TFG opened at GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.
