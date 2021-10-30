Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFG opened at GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

