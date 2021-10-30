TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TETRA Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

