Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40.

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $800.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21,582.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

