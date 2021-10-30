Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.