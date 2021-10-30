Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.09 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

