TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

