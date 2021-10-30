TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0008 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.03 million and $277.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,892,934,875 coins and its circulating supply is 42,892,205,766 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.