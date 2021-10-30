Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
