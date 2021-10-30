Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.