Teradyne, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

