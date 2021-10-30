TenX Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $11.05 million and $641,578.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.