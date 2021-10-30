Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $153.29 on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

