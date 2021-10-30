Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.88 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.10%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.