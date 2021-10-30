Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.