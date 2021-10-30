Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.350-$16.450 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.22. 395,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,193. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.58 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

