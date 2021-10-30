Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $210.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

TDOC stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

