Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNK opened at $13.88 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

