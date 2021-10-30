Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. Teekay shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 814,112 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Teekay alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 415.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 89.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 72.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.