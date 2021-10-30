Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. Teekay shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 814,112 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.
