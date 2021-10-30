Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

Teck Resources stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 648,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

