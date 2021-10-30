TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) vs. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head to Head Contrast

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 34.73 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.27 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -690.33% -333.98% -120.28% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

