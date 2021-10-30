TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ~$1.60 EPS.

TEL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. 1,671,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

