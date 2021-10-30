TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $152.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 1,646,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

