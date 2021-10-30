TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $152.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.00.
TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE:TEL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 1,646,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
