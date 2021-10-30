TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Up 118.9% in October

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TD by 33.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TD during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD by 568.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TD during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 20,284,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,447. TD has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

