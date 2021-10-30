Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $59.95

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.95, but opened at $62.38. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 15 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

