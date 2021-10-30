Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $59.95

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.95, but opened at $62.38. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 15 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.