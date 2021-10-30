Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $276.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.29.

Shares of Target stock opened at $259.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

