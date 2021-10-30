Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.