T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $253.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.07.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.