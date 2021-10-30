Syscoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $208.60 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00313813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,467,278 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

