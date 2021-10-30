Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.80

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.80 and last traded at $189.61, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

