SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.98 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

