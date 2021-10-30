Svein Richard Brandtzaeg Buys 1,250 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04).
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,933.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,274.66.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.90%.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
