SVB Leerink Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $798.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $785.00 to $798.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.08 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $696.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $639.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.60 and a 200-day moving average of $569.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.