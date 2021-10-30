Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

SDAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

