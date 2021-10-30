Susquehanna Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.