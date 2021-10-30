Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,251 Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.90% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

KMLM stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

