Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 27,196 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $531.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.