Susquehanna Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $490.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

