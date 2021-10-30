Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.