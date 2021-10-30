Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.89 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). 158,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 361,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

