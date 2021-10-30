Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan Sells 30,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

