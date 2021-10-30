Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$32.55 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.77 and a 12 month high of C$32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.