Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.