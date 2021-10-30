Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 231,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,600,644 shares.The stock last traded at $26.31 and had previously closed at $25.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.