Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Insider Sells $12,800.00 in Stock

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) insider Brett Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

