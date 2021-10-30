Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $3.90.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
