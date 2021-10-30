Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $3.90.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.