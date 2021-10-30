Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 39.9% in October

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SSUMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,449. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.
