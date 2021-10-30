Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 39.9% in October

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSUMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,449. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

