Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.02. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

