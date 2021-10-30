StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Tops $663.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $430,749.86 and approximately $663.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,806,771,722 coins and its circulating supply is 17,393,577,368 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

