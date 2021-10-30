Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,929.37

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,929.37 and traded as high as $2,152.92. Straumann shares last traded at $2,152.92, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,934.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,933.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,698.32.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

