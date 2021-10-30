Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 348.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,745.00.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $103.15. 9,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.