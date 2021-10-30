StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 161,410 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 77.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneMor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at $2,135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 998.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

